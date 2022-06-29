Warrington Wolves poach highly-rated forward from Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves have signed Matty Nicholson from Super League rivals Wigan Warriors with immediate effect.

The 18-year-old back-row is among the most highly-rated prospects in the game, and enjoyed a two-try first-team debut for Wigan against Huddersfield Giants earlier this season.

Nicholson, who is currently in the England Knights squad, started the year on loan at Newcastle Thunder in the Championship.

He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to make the move to the Wolves, who claim to have seen off NRL interest in Nicholson to make the signing.

“Matty is one of the best young forwards in the game and we are delighted he will be joining us as we look to create an exciting mix of experience and youth in our pack,” said Warrington head coach Daryl Powell.

Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick added: “Matty has been on our radar from the age of 14.

“He has always been one of the standout players at every tier. Matty was in very high demand, receiving offers from the NRL, so we are absolutely delighted that he’s decided to join us.

“The deal was originally for 2023 so I’d like to thank Wigan for allowing Matty to join us with immediate effect.”

Nicholson is Warrington’s third forward signing in the last six weeks following the loan addition of Kyle Amor and permanent capture of Thomas Mikaele, while Gil Dudson, Sam Kasiano and Paul Vaughan will all boost their pack from next season.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said of Nicholson’s departure: “We are disappointed that Matty has decided to take a different pathway than the one presented here.

“We wish him all the best for the future and hope to see him fulfil his potential.”