Castleford Tigers receive boost as squads named for Huddersfield Giants clash

Niall Evalds could return from injury for Castleford Tigers when they host Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

The fullback has been out for more than two months with a bicep injury but has been named in Lee Radford’s 21-man squad for the Sky Sports-televised Super League game.

If fit, Evalds would be a direct replacement for Ryan Hampshire, who is absent from the squad after suffering a leg injury in last weekend’s win over Catalans Dragons.

Liam Watts also misses out with a one-match suspension, while Jason Qareqare is recalled to the squad.

Jordan Turner (shoulder), Callum McLelland, Alex Sutcliffe (both knee), Sosaia Feki (Achilles) and Gareth O’Brien (calf) are still absent for the Tigers.

Huddersfield will be without Ricky Leutele with a knee injury suffered in last week’s win at Hull KR.

His absence means that Toby King is in line to make his debut for the Giants after joining on loan from Warrington Wolves in a swap with Jake Wardle.

Louis Senior comes into Ian Watson’s 21-man squad as Huddersfield continue without Theo Fages, Chris Hill (both calf) and Jack Cogger (hip).

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants – Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Friday 8pm

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.