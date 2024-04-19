Warrington Wolves reignite Super League rivalry after taking hilarious jibe at Leigh Leopards

WARRINGTON WOLVES have reignited their Super League rivalry with Leigh Leopards after taking a hilarious jibe at the latter.

The two infamously went head-to-head on Twitter last season when Warrington joked about the Leopards looking more like Jaguars.

And now the Wolves’ social media team has gone after ‘Leeto the Leopard’ – Leigh’s mascot – once more, posting on X: “BEWARE! Sightings of jaguars in the local area. Keep a lookout…”

A hilarious video followed of ‘Wolfie’ – the Warrington mascot – looking through a pair of binoculars and sighting ‘Leeto the Leopard’.

⚠️ BEWARE! Sightings of jaguars in the local area Keep a lookout.. pic.twitter.com/jUphSOeFRh — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) April 17, 2024

Not to be outdone, the Leopards responded with their own post on X, replacing the ‘Leigh Leopards’ name on the Warrington fixture list to ‘Jacksonville Jaguars’.

Leigh posted on X: “Had a quick check on @WarringtonRLFC website, that explains that then…”

Credit to both sides for their humour and playing along on social media in what can often be a toxic environment.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.