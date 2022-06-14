Warrington Wolves release forward Billy Magoulias

Warrington Wolves forward Billy Magoulias has been released by the Super League club with immediate effect.

Magoulias has returned home to Australia “on compassionate grounds” just half a season after moving to the club from NRL side Cronulla Sharks.

The Greek international made only seven appearances for Daryl Powell’s Warrington, having missed the opening months of the season through injury.

Magoulias, 25, had been contracted with the Wolves until the end of the season, with an option for the club to extend.