St Helens ace Lewis Dodd signs new contract

St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season, with the option to extend for a further two years.

The 20-year-old’s contract was set the expire at the end of next season but the fresh terms keep him with the Super League leaders for at least another year.

Dodd has emerged as Saints’ first-choice scrum-half, but in April he was ruled out for the rest of 2022 with an Achilles injury.

“Doddy is an exceptional signing for the club,” said St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf. “At the back end of last year and this season I believe he was the form half back.

“Doddy fits the type of person we want at this club too. He is a young man who will only improve and I believe he has the potential to grow into the best half back in the comp.

“He is at the best club for his development and the length of the deal is a show of faith from both the club and Doddy himself.”

Dodd added: “I love this club, this town, this team and the staff involved so it was quite an easy decision.”