Warrington Wolves rename Halliwell Jones Stadium to Luke Littler Stadium for Super League home fixture

WARRINGTON WOLVES have renamed the Halliwell Jones Stadium as the Luke Littler Stadium for one night only, when Catalans Dragons come to town for their home opener on Friday, 21 February.

Littler, who recently won the World Darts Championship, is a lifelong fan of the club and South Stand member, and will be the club’s guest of honour on the night. ‘The Nuke’ will lead the team out as well as parade his World title around the pitch at half-time.

Luke Littler said: “It’s a dream come true that the club I’ve been a fan of since I was young has decided to name the stadium after me for a night!

“It’s an absolute honour and I can’t thank the club enough.”

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick said: “Luke’s achievements on the world stage have been nothing short of incredible, and we are immensely proud to celebrate his success with this special homecoming.

“He’s a true Warrington fan, and therefore renaming our stadium in his honour for our home opener is a fitting tribute.

“We invite the whole town to join us on February 21st and make it a night to remember.

“A big thank you to Halliwell Jones and Warrington Borough Council for their support in making this happen.”