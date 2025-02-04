Papua New Guinea international in talks with Super League club

PAPUA NEW GUINEA fullback Morea Morea has revealed he is the subject of an approach from an unnamed Super League side.

The 23-year-old recently had a trial spell with NRL side North Queensland Cowboys, but is now back plying his trade for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

That being said, Morea has revealed that he is currently in talks with a Super League side about making the move to the northern hemisphere following his performances in the recent Pacific Championships.

“It hasn’t been official yet but a Super League club approached me after the Pacific Champs,” Morea told The National.

“We’ll see how it goes. For now, focus is Hunters.”

Following his spell with the Cowboys on his train-and-trial deal, Morea said: “It was a good experience for me. I learned heaps down there, especially working with NRL players. I learned a lot in communication.

“I think going out there helped me communicate a lot better in here (Hunters camp), in attacking and defence as well.

“It was a pretty tough year for me. I was lucky enough at the back end of 2024. But, definitely this year I’m really looking forward to competing for that number one jersey again.”

Morea would count as a quota player, but only Leigh Leopards currently possess a spare spot after Wakefield Trinity snapped up Caius Faatili from Sunshine Coast Falcons.