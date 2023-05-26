Warrington Wolves set to take massive away following to Leigh Leopards

WARRINGTON WOLVES fans will turn up at the Leigh Sports Village tonight in their droves in what promises to be an enthralling Super League clash.

The Wolves are sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table after ten wins from 12 games, but Wigan Warriors are now only two points behind following their Golden Point win over Hull KR last night.

Warrington have been the league’s most consistent performers so far in 2023 with the likes of George Williams, Paul Vaughan and Daryl Clark enjoying tremendous seasons.

And the Cheshire club’s fans have certainly got on board with the new-look Warrington side following the dismal 11th-placed finish in 2022.

Almost 2,000 supporters are expected to make the trip to Leigh ahead of an exciting match-up with the Leopards who themselves have surprised almost all contenders in the top flight this year as they sit in fifth.

As such, Warrington’s South Stand allocation at the Sports Village has sold out with the Wolves now being given seats in the East Stand.

Great stuff Warrington fans!