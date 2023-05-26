“I don’t want to make signings for the sake of making signings” – Andy Last on potential new Castleford Tigers recruits

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a rebuilding stage at present.

Following the departure of Lee Radford after just three games of the 2023 Super League season, Andy Last was appointed as interim coach before landing the job on a permanent basis.

Since then, the likes of Jake Mamo (retired) and Daniel Smith (Featherstone Rovers) have exited the club with Last bringing in Will Tate from Hull KR.

Adam Milner is also set to leave The Jungle with immediate effect to link up with the Huddersfield Giants, with Castleford linked to the likes of Josh Simm, Sam Wood and Jordy Crowther.

For Last, it’s about bringing in someone that can make a difference to the Castleford squad rather than just going out there and panic buying.

“We are actually looking into the market to bring someone in between now and the end of the season. If a player comes available who we think we can improve us we will strike,” Last said.

“That viewing and seeing what’s out there, I don’t want to make signings for the sake of making signings.”

Last had previously outlined his desire to bring both Wood and Crowther to The Jungle, saying: “They are two players we have made offers to and we like.

“The actual discussions have gone well and hopefully we will get some confirmation in the coming weeks and months.

“It is a busy time and challenging with regards to recruitment. Having those conversations with players you have identified who can help the team and those two are good players and could help us at Castleford Tigers.

“They have the best years in front of them, probably still haven’t fulfilled their potential but they have the desire to get better. They appeal a lot to us as a club.”