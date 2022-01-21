Warrington Wolves signing to miss month of season after surgery

New Warrington Wolves singing Billy Magoulias has been ruled out of the first month of the Super League season following ankle surgery.

The back-row forward, who signed in the off-season from NRL side Cronulla Sharks, has had a successful operation on the injury, which he picked up in training.

Magoulias, a 24-year-old Greek international, is now likely to miss at least a month of competitive action before being able to make his debut for the club.

“Billy unfortunately picked up a training ground injury which required an operation,” said Warrington head coach Daryl Powell. “This has now been completed successfully and he is working through his rehab.

“We expect him to miss the first four to five rounds of the season. Billy has fitted in really well and we look forward to getting him back on the field as soon as possible.”