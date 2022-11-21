Warrington Wolves to play Leigh Leopards for Ben Currie’s testimonial ahead of Super League season

LEIGH Leopards will be taking on the Warrington Wolves as part of Ben Curre’s testimonial.

The game will take place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 4th February 2023 in a pre-season warm-up game, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

This fixture will give both Wolves’ Leopards’ fans the opportunity to watch their respective squads in action ahead of the start of the 2023 Betfred Super League season and will be marked as the testimonial for Warrington Wolves back-rower Ben Currie.

Leigh Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “We are delighted to have been invited to take part in Ben’s testimonial game.

“Ben has been a great servant to Warrington over the last ten years. It is a great achievement for Ben to have played ten years at the highest level, especially doing it all at one club, which is a rarity in the modern game.

“We are very honoured that Leigh Leopards are going to be involved in marking his testimonial in this manner.”

Ticket information for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.