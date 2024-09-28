Warrington Wolves win golden-point play-off classic against St Helens

WARRINGTON WOLVES needed golden-point extra-time to win their Super League play-off eliminator against St Helens.

A thrilling tie was 22-22 after 80 minutes as Mark Percival nailed a high-pressure conversion from the touchline while the hooter sounded following a Jon Bennison try.

But Joe Batchelor conceded a penalty and Percival sliced a kick into touch in extra time, allowing George Williams – at the second time of asking – to kick a winning field-goal.

Warrington will now head to Hull KR in the semi-finals next Friday, with Wigan Warriors hosting Leigh Leopards the following day in the other last-four tie.

St Helens had recovered impressively from a nightmare start to the match – Tommy Makinson dropped the kick-off and Warrington immediately capitalised with Matt Dufty putting Toby King over.

They battled back into a 4-16 lead, two of the tries coming from Makinson himself including a spectacular effort in the corner from a ball over the top by Jonny Lomax.

Jack Welsby put Percival – who converted two of the three efforts – in before Makinson crashed over in front of a bouncing away end.

Warrington hit back through Matty Ashton – via a brilliant offload from Williams – to narrow the deficit to 10-16, then completed the turnaround in the second half.

Williams set up King with another great pass to level the scores, then Daryl Clark’s wayward dummy-half pass gifted a second try to Ashton, with Josh Thewlis converting both for a 22-16 Wolves lead.

But with just over a minute to go, Bennison and Percival took the game to golden-point, in which Williams emerged the hero.

It’s a first play-off victory for Warrington since 2018 after losing eliminators in four of the previous five seasons, while St Helens have failed to reach the final four in Super League for only the third time, and the first since 2013.

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

14 Rodrick Tai

3 Toby King

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams (C)

7 Josh Drinkwater

41 Luke Yates

9 Danny Walker

16 Zane Musgrove

42 John Bateman

13 Matty Nicholson

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

8 James Harrison

10 Paul Vaughan

15 Joe Philbin

32 Sam Powell

18th man (not used)

33 Arron Lindop

Also in 21-man squad

4 Stefan Ratchford

17 Jordan Crowther

29 Tom Whitehead

Tries: King (2, 54), Ashton (36, 66)

Goals: Josh Thewlis 3/4

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

11 Sione Mata’utia

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax (C)

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

19 Matt Whitley

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

15 James Bell

17 Agnatius Paasi

20 George Delaney

24 Jake Burns

18th man (not used)

21 Ben Davies

Also in 21-man squad

3 Waqa Blake

30 Jonny Vaughan

31 Noah Stephens

Tries: Makinson (11, 32), Percival (24), Bennison (79)

Goals: Percival 3/4

Field-goals: Williams (84)