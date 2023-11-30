Warrington’s Brad Dwyer on Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos exits as he explains differing reasons for both departures

THERE comes a time in the vast majority of rugby league players’ careers that they move on to other clubs – whether through their own choice or not.

One man has seemingly gone full circle in his playing career, with Brad Dwyer linking back up with Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League season after beginning his top flight career with the same side back in 2012.

Dwyer made almost 100 appearances for Warrington during his six-year spell at the club before permanent moves to Leeds Rhinos (2018) and Hull FC (2022) paved the way for his return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for next season.

But, why did Dwyer only spend one year at Hull in 2022? The 30-year-old explains how the travel wasn’t the easiest thing to contend with.

“It’s been really good being back home, obviously Hull is quite a way away so it has been good to be in a new environment. I have seen some similar faces but also some new ones,” Dwyer told League Express.

“I didn’t think I had an awful season at Hull, I didn’t play my best rugby certainly but it was difficult with a few circumstances off the field and being away from home didn’t make it easy.

“Those challenges are things that not many people normally know about, it wasn’t a great year for everyone at Hull to be fair.

“It was a difficult season all round and it’s something I am looking to put behind me.”

At Leeds, Dwyer earned a reputation for being one of the most devastating interchange players in Super League, often coming off the bench to change a game on its head.

Therefore, when it was announced that the hooker would depart Headingley at the end of 2021, it took a number of people by surprise – with Dwyer one of them.

“I wouldn’t say it was too surprising, I was happy at Leeds and I probably hit the best rugby of my career there. But we lost a coach and a new one came in and he had a really short period of time to make a decision on me because I had other options at the time.

“I think that’s what it came down to, but it’s the way that rugby works sometimes. Coaches change and then it is basically a matter of opinions.

“It was a bit of a surprise and disappointment but it’s just the way the game is and I wouldn’t have ended up being back home at Warrington if it hadn’t have happened.”

