The three dark horses to win Super League in 2024

THE 2024 Super League season is just three months away and predictions are already coming in thick and fast.

In terms of those clubs that could well make it to the Super League Grand Final and even win it, more are appearing each season – with Hull KR and Leigh Leopards the pair to shock the top flight in 2023.

However, looking towards 2024, which three sides could be classed as dark horses to win the Grand Final?

Warrington Wolves

It’s a new era at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as new head coach Sam Burgess takes charge of his first professional rugby league side. The appointment of the former South Sydney Rabbitohs hero is a gamble, but Warrington perhaps needed someone out of left field after the failure of Daryl Powell. Burgess commands respect and is well-known throughout rugby league circles with a plethora of rich contacts. For the Wolves, bringing in someone that can change the culture from the top to the bottom was key given the failures of the past. And Burgess’ aura is one that flows through teammates and coaches alike.

Leeds Rhinos

It’s fair to say that the Leeds Rhinos fell flat on their face in 2023 after making the Super League Grand Final back in 2022. Finishing outside the play-offs once more in 2024 will not be tolerated by chief executive Gary Hetherington, with head coach Rohan Smith building a massively impressive squad with the likes of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers signing on the dotted line at Headingley. The Rhinos are the best supported club off the field so now it’s time to build another ‘Golden Generation’ on the field with a full crop of highly-rated youngsters.

Hull KR

Hull KR have been steadily building in recent years, with Willie Peters taking the East Yorkshire club even further in 2023 with a visit to Wembley for the Challenge Cup Final and a top four spot in the Super League table. Though assistant coach Danny McGuire has left for pastures new, Peters has brought in Danny Ward as his number two – and his experience with London Broncos and Castleford Tigers will prove valuable. Also, KR have done some incredible work in the transfer market, signing Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa. Rovers are going from strength to strength, so much so that a Grand Final place in 2024 would certainly not be out of the question.

