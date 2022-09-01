Warrior Leuluai to retire but stay at Wigan

WIGAN hooker Thomas Leuluai will retire at the end of the season and become an assistant coach at the club he has so far served for twelve years in two spells.

The 37-year-old New Zealand international and 2008 World Cup winner, who will be part of the Kiwis’ coaching staff at this year’s tournament, rejoined the Warriors in 2017 after playing for them between 2007-12.

Auckland-born Leuluai also had two spells at New Zealand Warriors and first came to the UK in 2005 to pay for London Broncos.

He has won a World Club Challenge (2017), two Super League Grand Finals (2010 and 2018) and two Challenge Cups (2011 and this year) with Wigan, who are gearing up for the play-offs.

Leuluai was named club captain following the retirement of Sean O’Loughlin, who is now on the coaching staff.

“There have been wonderful times on the field, and amazing times off it,” he said.

“I’ve loved them all but without a doubt the best thing Rugby League has given me is the friendships I have made.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “I owe so much to him for the support and guidance he has given me as a player, captain and friend.

“Thomas has all the attributes to make an outstanding coach. He will bring so much to our coaching team and I am excited to work with him during the next stage of his career.”