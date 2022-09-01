Super League confirms play-off dates and times

Super League has confirmed the full schedule for this year’s Betfred Super League play-offs, starting in the South of France on Friday 9 September and concluding with Grand Final in Manchester on Saturday 24 September.

The opening weekend will comprise the two Eliminators, involving teams 3 to 6, with St Helens and Wigan Warriors, as the top two teams, both having byes into the semi-finals the following weekend.

Friday 9 September – Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers / Leeds Rhinos / Salford Red Devils, Stade Gilbert Brutus (8pm UK / 9pm local), to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Saturday 10 September – Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers / Leeds Rhinos / Salford Red Devils, John Smiths Stadium (1pm), to be broadcast on Sky Sports and Channel 4.

Semi-Finals

Friday 16 September – Wigan Warriors v Highest ranked Eliminator winner, DW Stadium (8pm UK / 9pm local). Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – St Helens v Lowest ranked Eliminator winner, Totally Wicked Stadium (1pm). Sky Sports and Channel 4.

Grand Final

Saturday 24 September – Highest ranked semi-final winner v Lowest ranked semi-final winner, Old Trafford (6pm). Sky Sports.

Although St Helens would normally expect to play the first semi-final on the Friday night at their home ground, the fact that Wigan Athletic FC, with whom the Warriors ground-share, already have a league fixture pencilled in on Saturday 17 September, means that Wigan will play their home game on the Friday night.

History will be made when two matches will be simultaneously broadcast by Sky Sports and Channel 4 on Saturday 10 and 17 September.