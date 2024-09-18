WATCH: Moment referee Ben Thaler sends off Championship player for headbutt as hilarious commentary revealed

REFEREES have an incredibly important job to do in rugby league that often makes them the centre of attention.

Over the years, a number of high-profile officials have spoken out about the level of abuse that they have received for various calls and decisions made during fixtures.

However, a snippet of hilarity has hit social media in recent days, with Super League and Championship referee Ben Thaler’s sending off of Swinton Lions man Richard Lepori going viral amongst the rugby league fraternity.

Lepori was shown headbutting a Dewsbury Rams man in the two sides’ clash over the weekend, but he proceeded to protest his innocence, despite Thaler being in clear view of the incident.

Thaler’s no nonsense approach has been widely praised, with the Yorkshireman telling Lepori to “get off” and quickly brandishing Lepori a red card.

Of course, there is some choice language in the video so the viewer’s discretion is advised.

Please never change, #RugbyLeague. Swinton’s Richard Lepori sent off for a headbutt, in full view of referee Ben Thaler. Lepori protests: “I didn’t put my fucking head to him!” Dewsbury’s Zeus Silk: “What a fucking twat!” Outstanding work from all involved! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WvzoaWfr9J — Daniel Fowler (@DFSports97) September 18, 2024

