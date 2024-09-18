Warrington Wolves confirm exits of five players at end of 2024 Super League season

WARRINGTON WOLVES will say goodbye to five players at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Among them is halfback Josh Drinkwater, who has been an integral part of the Warrington squad over the past two seasons, making 47 appearances and scoring five tries.

On his impending exit, the 32-year-old said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at the club and have met some of the best people in the game from the owner Simon Moran through to the playing group and staff.

“I wish the club nothing but success in the years ahead and it’s been a pleasure playing for the Wire.”

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess added: “Josh has been an integral part of our team and the way we play.

“He’s been great with his leadership with the younger players and at driving standards, especially with Leon [Hayes] and he competed hard with him during pre-season. We wish him all the best in his next endeavour. He’s left the place in great order.”

It was confirmed earlier this year that Matty Nicholson will join Canberra Raiders for the 2025 season. The second-rower has made 48 appearances in primrose and blue, scoring 15 tries.

John Bateman will return to Australia when his short-term contract expires at the end of the season.

Matty Russell and Gil Dudson have also departed the club for new opportunities in 2025.

