Watch Rugby League Back Chat (10 Oct) online now

So North America is now officially part of the Super League family after the gallant part timers of Featherstone Rovers failed to overturn the full time might of the Toronto Wolfpack. Brian McDermott asks everyone to embrace his team but we wonder who the chairmen of the other clubs were cheering for during the game?

Now is the time for player transfer speculation and who better to start with than the Kiwi King Sonny Bill Williams.

And as Salford prepare for the short walk over to Old Trafford what do they need to do to avoid the long walk of the runners up when they meet St Helens in what must be the most unexpected combination of teams yet for a Super League Grand Final.

Matt Shaw is joined for the big debate by Rugby League player agent Craig Harrison, Castleford Tigers player James Clare and League Express publisher Martyn Sadler to discuss all this and more on Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com.

Watch the show online now.