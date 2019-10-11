Leeds are Super League Champions

Leeds Rhinos have lifted the Super League title after beating Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers 20-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Early tries from Maisie Lumb and Lacey Owen gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead, before an Abby Eatock try reduced the deficit at the break.

With Leeds growing in comfidence in the second half it wasn’t long before matters were level as Woman of Steel Courtney Hill put Fran Goldthorp in for her first try of the night.

Goldthorp’s second followed soon after, before Elle Frain made the game safe.

Kelsey Gentles grabbed a consolation for the Tigers as the Rhinos celebrated.

Tigers: Tara Stanley, Maisie Lumb, Lucy Eastwood, Lacey Owen, Kelsey Gentles, Georgia Roche, Jasmine Cudjoe, Grace Field, Sinead Peach, Shona Hoyle, Hollie Dodd, Tamzin Renouf, Rhiannion Marshall. Subs: Sammy Watts, Emma Lumley, Frankie Townend, Emma Slowe.

Rhinos: Caitlin Beevers, Sophie Nuttall, Abby Eatock, Chloe Kerrigan, Fran Goldthorp, Hanna Butcher, Courtney Hill, Dannielle Anderson, Tasha Gaines, Amy Johnson, Aimee Staveley, Charlotte Booth, Paige Webster. Subs: Keara Bennett, Elle Frain, Danika Priim, Ellie Oldroyd.

