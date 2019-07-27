Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (25 Jul) online now

With so many questions surrounding Toronto Wolfpack we put some of them directly to a man at the club who happens to be in the know, their General Manager Martin Vickers.

It’s never easy for a player to be out injured but what kind of battle is it after being told you are out for the rest of the season? Wakefield’s Tinirau Arona tells all.

And with the Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals imminent, are we due a surprise result?

Matt Shaw is your host for this week’s Rugby League Back Chat which also features League Express Editor Martyn Sadler.

