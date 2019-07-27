Wigan snap up Bevan French

Wigan Warriors have signed Parramatta Eels fullback or winger Bevan French, with immediate effect.

The 23-year old Australian will join the Warriors after being granted a release from the Parramatta Eels in the NRL.

French is due to arrive in the UK on Wednesday to link up with his new teammates and he will be available for selection as soon as Wigan coach Adrian Lam decides to pick him.

“Bevan is an entertainer, a natural footballer who I have admired for some time,” said Lam.

“He will get people up from their seat and add even more attacking threat and flair to our game. We’re putting together a strong Wigan squad for 2020 with the announcements of our recent signings together with re-signing of some of our brightest young players. The squad is in great health.”

On signing for Wigan Warriors, French said: “I feel honoured and very excited to have been afforded the opportunity to play for such a great club as Wigan. I am very much looking forward to the challenge and moving forward I am confident that I can contribute to the future success of Wigan in Super League in the next couple of seasons.”

French has made 47 appearances for the Eels since his debut in May 2016, scoring 35 tries. He also represented the Indigenous All Stars in 2017.

Wigan Executive Director, Kris Radlinski commented: “Bevan is an exciting player and, once we were made aware of his availability, we moved quickly to secure his services. The opportunity has only arisen due to Taulima Tautai’s departure, since we would not have had salary cap space to accommodate another player otherwise. Bevan can play every position in the backline through to the halfbacks and we’re delighted to announce that he’ll be joining us for the remainder of the season and for another two year after 2019.”

