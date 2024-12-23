WATCH: Sam Burgess puts Warrington Wolves players through brutal pre-season training

IT’S fair to say that Sam Burgess commands respect wherever he goes, with the former South Sydney Rabbitohs hero putting his Warrington Wolves players through their paces in pre-season training.

Burgess impressed in his first season in charge of the Cheshire club, inspiring the Wolves to a Challenge Cup Final and a semi-final play-off spot in the Super League.

However, more will be expected in 2025 given the weight of expectation on Burgess’ and Warrington’s shoulders more generally.

And during pre-season so far, the Warrington players have been subjected to what looks like some quite brutal training under Burgess.

A video below shows the Wolves stars enduring training akin to SAS recruits, linking arms on the floor whilst being splashed vigorously with water.

Other examples of training include picking up their teammates and running with them, crawling under their teammates’ bodies and even walking blindly while being guided by others.

Starting our training session with a bang 💥😳 pic.twitter.com/MMFn6aUreu — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) December 19, 2024

