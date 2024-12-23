Wakefield Trinity launch another exciting redevelopment for Super League stadium

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S foray into redeveloping their stadium has not stopped with the construction of a brand new East Stand.

Now, the promoted Super League club is bringing in terracing for the ground’s iconic South Stand just below the hospitality boxes.

Back when Trinity were building a brand new East Stand, a temporary seating stand was placed in the exact same position, but now the club will be introducing a new terrace for those wanting to stand behind the sticks at that end.

Sports Ground Development Ltd, a company from Peterborough, has been tasked with the job with the business outlining their plans for the South Stand on X.

A foray into Rugby League as we receive an order from @WTrinityRL to put 36m of open terracing to the front of the south hospitality stand with 9 steps or 400mm depth before their opening home @SuperLeague fixture v @hullkrofficial on Feb 20th – our 4th Q1 2025 development pic.twitter.com/j9eiYLzVsf — Sports Ground Development Ltd (@SGDLtd) December 18, 2024

It’s yet another boon for the Super League club, who earned promotion to the top flight with an impressive Grade A IMG score as well as an emphatic maiden season in the Championship.

Back in November, the club announced plans for a new roof over the West Stand, with the scheme also including constructing a new TV gantry and studio if it is approved by Wakefield Council.

