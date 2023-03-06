WATCH: The incident that Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall faces a potential five-match ban for

HULL KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall is facing a potential five-match ban if he is found guilty of a Grade E Dangerous Contact charge.

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel issued their findings yesterday with a number of people confused as to why Kenny-Dowall faces such a long time out.

The minutes themselves state: “The minutes on Kenny-Dowall state: “Law 15.1 (i) Behaves in any way contrary to the true spirit of the game (includes Dangerous Contact). Makes unnecessary contact with a Player who is or may be injured. Grade E.”

The incident can be seen here:

A Grade E charge could produce anywhere between a three and a five-match ban, with Kenny-Dowall set to go up against the Operational Rules Tribunal.

