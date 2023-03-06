Featherstone Rovers underline Super League credentials once more with win over stubborn Bradford Bulls

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS withstood a brave Bradford Bulls performance to remain unbeaten at the top of the Championship table.
It was the strongest challenge that Rovers had faced so far in 2023 and the scoreline could have been much closer had Bradford halfback Dec Patton not missed four conversions.
Featherstone broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, Riley Dean skipping through two defenders to cross under the posts. The Rovers halfback converted from in front for a 6-0 lead.
Bradford’s Tom Holmes responded against his former club, dotting down a pinpoint kick with Kieran Gill completing the turnaround shortly after. Dec Patton missed both conversions but the Bulls still led 8-6.
Back came Rovers, though, a superb pass from Dean giving Luke Briscoe the space and time to fly in at the corner. Dean couldn’t convert as the hosts were 10-8 up.
George Roby was sent to the sinbin just after the half-hour mark and Rovers duly took advantage, Gareth Gale strolling in at the corner off a brilliant Johnathon Ford pass. Dean again missed the conversion, but Featherstone led 14-8.
Bradford had the chance to reduce the deficit to four at half-time with a Patton penalty, but his third effort of the night also missed.
It was nip and tuck at the beginning of the second-half with the Bulls going close, but, following Joey Leilua’s interception, Featherstone extended their lead with a great John Davies run. This time Dean did convert to make it 20-8.
The Bulls almost looked dead and buried as the hour approached, but Joe Arundel streaked away from 40 metres out after great work by Jordan Lilley to respond to a wayward Craig Kopczak offload. Patton again missed the conversion with Bradford back to within eight.
That being said, Ford wrapped up the victory with a four-pointer on 74 minutes. Dean converted to make it 26-12.
Featherstone Rovers
Brandon Pickersgill
Tom Briscoe
Joey Leilua
Josh Hardcastle
Gareth Gale
Johnathon Ford
Riley Dean
James Lockwood
Matty Wildie
Mathieu Cozza
Brad Day
Jack Bussey
Elijah Taylor
Substitutes
Craig Kopczak
Connor Jones
John Davies
McKenzie Yei
Tries: Dean, Briscoe, Gale, Davies, Ford
Goals: Dean 3/5
Bradford Bulls
Tom Holmes
Ben Blackmore
Joe Arundel
Kieran Gill
Liam Tindall
Jordan Lilley
Dec Patton
Fenton Rogers
George Flanagan Snr
Jordan Baldwinson
AJ Wallace
Bodene Thompson
Michael Lawrence
Substitutes
Keven Appo
George Roby
Brad Foster
Josh Johnson
Tries: Holmes, Gill, Arundel
Goals: Patton 0/4
Sinbin: Roby (32)