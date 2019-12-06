WATCH: Toronto star Darcy Lussick knocks out Justin Hodges in 39 seconds

Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussic has won his first-ever boxing match after knocking out former Brisbane captain Justin Hodges in 39 seconds.

Lussick dealt a thunderous right hand that 37-year-old Hodges was unable to recover from in the first round of the bout.

Rugby league star Darcy Lussick (1-0) gets the TKO-1 victory over Justin Hodges (2-1) in his heavyweight pro debut in Sydney. 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/MiH8lneHRm — Tim – Boxeo Boxen бокс 拳闘 Boksing มวย Boks 拳击 (@Hock1717) December 6, 2019

It was Hodges first defeat after winning his first two bouts, leaving his hopes of a fight with New South Wales legend Paul Gallen in tatters. Hodges had won both of his previous two fights in the opening two minutes. During his playing career, Hodges won the NRL Premiership twice, making over 250 NRL appearances and 24 for Queensland.

Meanwhile, Lussick, who was given permission by the Wolfpack to compete, now wants a fight with Barry Hall.