Ian Watson says Huddersfield Giants’ win in Perpignan shows they’re ‘serious’ about Super League tilt

Huddersfield Giants are about to get serious in their Super League ambitions this season.

Coach Ian Watson’s side put away their Challenge Cup Final disappointments with a rousing 22-14 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan and their focus is now turned upon challenging for a different trophy in 2022.

Watson told League Express, “Our performance against Catalans shows how serious we are about this competition; obviously we have missed out on one last week so we didn’t want to miss out again.

“We knew we had to come here and let everybody know that we are really serious about what we are doing.

“We did that by putting the effort in and having a really good team performance.”

Watson reported a clean bill of health following Friday’s match at Stade Gilbert Brutus and he stressed how important it was to back up the win with a strong display against Leeds Rhinos at home on Friday.

He added, “We look okay, thankfully, but we’ll check everyone out when we get back home as we prepare for our next game against Leeds.

“The character of the players shone through against Catalans and that’s what got us the win.

“It’s the character and the belief that they have in each other that is so important. Players are working hard for each other at times when we might be struggling.”

Watson paid tribute to some players who had missed out on selection recently, adding, “Today was a first great hit out for a few players who haven’t been in the side for a while like Nate Mason, Jack Ashworth and Sam Hewitt; there were some good positives for us.

“Bruno (Michael Lawrence), our club captain was outstanding. Particularly after missing out on the cup final, to put away his disappointment and come here and play like that is simply outstanding and it shows what kind of a guy he is.”

Two tries from second-rower Chris McQueen were crucial to the Giants’ win in Perpignan and Watson believes the warm weather and dry conditions suited his team down to the ground.

He said, “This place seems to suit the way we want to play the game, it’s a great facility, the conditions are perfect and we want to be playing that kind of summer rugby where we can utilise and move the ball.

“Catalans gives us the perfect conditions to do that because the conditions here suit how we want to play and it was good to see some of our supporters enjoying the warm conditions too.

“We didn’t expect many Huddersfield supporters to be here because of the expense of travelling to London and the travel and time they had to spend, to come to Catalans as well is an outstanding effort.

“Hopefully the boys have rewarded them with the two points and they can have a great weekend in France now.”

