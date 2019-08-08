Watson praises Lolohea impact

Ian Watson has heralded the impact of Tui Lolohea after the halfback’s impressive introduction at Salford.

The club’s decision to sign the Tonga international after his dismal period at Leeds raised eyebrows, with the Red Devils allowing Rob Lui to go the other way at a critical time in the season.

But Lolohea has been in fine form since the move, showcasing his talents in the halves and guiding the Red Devils to back-to-back victories over Warrington, Catalans and London Broncos. On Sunday he scored 20 of the Red Devils’ points in a 28-58 victory over the Broncos.

“He’s been outstanding in every way possible,” Watson told League Express.

“Even we questioned his defence, but we showed him how we want him to defend in our systems. Wigan was the best plus for us. Our right edge defended their left edge the best since I’ve been here and that was largely down to Tui.

“In terms of attack. We have a system which is built around the spine and running with the ball. Tui wants to play with his eyes up and that suits the way we play. We’ll back him to do that, to play with his eyes up. He’s comfortable, I think that’s the important thing.”