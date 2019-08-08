Wakefield land Tangata in swap deal with Hirst

Wakefield Trinity have finally secured the signing of forward Adam Tangata from Halifax.

In a swap deal that will see Keegan Hirst go the other way to the Championship club, Trinity have finally managed to land the Cook Island international for the remainder of the seaosn.

Tangata is thought to have signed for the club ahead of next season, but Wakefield were keen to bring the deal forward in order to bolster their squad ahead of their fight against relegation.

A deal was in place last week that would have seen Ben Reynolds move the other way, but Reynolds had second thoughts on the deal and has now joined former club Leigh Centurions. The deal was so close to being completed that Tangata actually trained with Trinity last week.

However, Wakefield have finally got the deal over the line, with Tangata becoming their third signing of transfer deadline week. Morgan Escare and Chris Green have also made the move to the club on season-long loans in the last number of days.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started here at Wakefield,” Tangata said.

“I’m excited to give my all for the team in the remaining five games.

“I’ve met all the boys at training and they are a great bunch so I’m just raring to go from now until the end of the season!”

Hirst was off-contract at Wakefield at the end of the season, with his move to Halifax done with a view to a permanent move for 2020.

“Keegan is an experienced front row who has benefitted greatly from his time in the full-time game,” said Fax head coach Simon Grix.

“He has a good engine and will provide significant size to our forward pack, he’ll come straight into contention for the weekend.”