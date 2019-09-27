Watson remaining calm despite Salford on the cusp of Old Trafford

They’re 80 minutes from a Grand Final – but Ian Watson is refusing to let his Salford side get carried away.

A 22-0 win over Castleford moved the Red Devils into next week’s semi-final eliminator, where either St Helens or Wigan await.

Their remarkable season could catapult to new heights, but Watson is keeping everyone firmly on the ground.

“We have the belief that we can now win play-off games,” Watson said.

“We will see who we get tomorrow and we will take one game at a time, that is what we have built the season on. We don’t look any further than Wigan or St Helens next week.”

Niall Evalds’ stunning cover tackle on Jordan Rankin was a key moment in the night and Watson said: “We’ve built our season on defence, and the scramble from Niall which saved that try gave us confidence.”