Daryl Powell ‘proud’ of Castleford’s season after play-off exit

Daryl Powell heaped praise on Salford after watching his side bow out of the play-offs.

Castleford were defeated 22-0 by the Red Devils, leaving their Grand Final hopes over.

While disappointed with his own side, Powell was keen to compliment Salford’s display.

“I just thought they outplayed us tonight,” he said.

“They’ve been a quality side all year with minimal injuries. No excuses from us, I thought it was a really disappointing effort first half.

“I thought first half we were really poor. To be 14-0 down in conditions we’ve had tonight, it was always going to be tough. With the ball we lack a bit of cutting edge and we played a pretty good team tonight, they were too good for us.

“In hindsight, if the video referee has a pair of eyes you’re 8-0 down rather than 14-0 down. That’s a funny old call that. But it’s a great tackle from Evalds, it’s a world-class tackle.”

Despite the defeat, Powell said his side can be proud of what they’ve achieved this year, with a stack of injuries leaving the majority of their players on the sideline.

“We can proud of what we’ve done this year, it’s been a frustrating year for all sorts of reasons but a lot of our players have been sat watching games which makes it tough.

“We’ve got ourselves fourth after the play-offs which is a pretty good effort but still, it’s not a great night. I just thought they dominated us, they’re a really good team and played really well.”