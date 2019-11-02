Wayne Bennett encouraged despite Great Britain defeat

Wayne Bennett insists Great Britain are improving following their defeat to New Zealand.

Bennett watched on as his side went down 12-8 to New Zealand, their second defeat of the tour.

His side struggled with the ball in hand but Bennett said: “The opposition only scored two as well. There was a lucky one last week from Tonga and there’s one out there today that we should probably have held up

“The bottom line is nobody is scoring a lot of tries if you want to be honest about it.

“Last week we didn’t make any opportunities to score tries, today we had opportunities to score tries. That’s the difference. We’re on the up.

“First half was a pretty dismal game of football. Completions were high but nothing was happening in there. We sorted a few things out at half-time. We stuck to it in the second half, we stuck to it in the first half but our halves could have got on the ball more.

“They got that right in the second-half, there was a lot more ball movement and we gave ourselves a chance.”

Bennett confirmed Ryan Hall would be unavailable next week after dislocating his knee.