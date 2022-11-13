‘We deserved a lot more’ says Mike Cooper as he admits England career is over

MIKE COOPER believes England deserved a lot more after suffering a heart-breaking World Cup semi-final loss to Samoa in London.

The hosts were eliminated from the tournament after a late Stephen Crichton field-goal was the only thing that separated the two teams at the Emirates.

“I’m shattered as you can imagine, completely devastated,” Cooper said.

“There are lots of emotions. The players deserved a lot more. Personally, that’ll be the last time I play for my country so it’s really hard.

“I think we deserved a lot more. I thought we were sloppy. You can’t doubt the spirt and courage and bravery of the players; we were behind but we kept coming back. But we made two mistakes at the end and that was the story of the afternoon.”

Cooper admits England didn’t have the intensity in starting the semi-final that they had in previous World Cup matches.

“It happens,” the prop said.

“We weren’t a million miles off but we didn’t have the intensity we’ve had. We were all emotional in there. Everyone has worked so hard. It is a team sport.

“We are a fraction away from making history. How many opportunities did we need? We kept clawing back. Credit to Samoa. I hope they get the job done now.”

Cooper concedes he has probably represented his country for the last time.

“I’m 34 now, so that question will be taken out of my hands,” the Wigan forward said.

“It’s been a long year. Emotionally I’m pretty drained. We need to stay together as a group now and learn from it. I’ve no doubt England will win a World Cup. England will win a major trophy, a major series, I have no doubt about that.

“With the team we have here, the young kids we’ve got, the coaching staff we’ve got, England will win trophies in the future.”

