‘We love winning’: Seb Bechara on Catalans Dragons’ latest wheelchair title

CATALANS reinforced their dominance of Wheelchair Rugby League by becoming European champions, and star player Seb Bechara says they “feed off” winning titles.

The reigning French champions and Challenge Cup holders beat Super League winners Wigan 68-28 on Saturday in the European Club Championship.

With the wheelchair game strongest in the northern hemisphere, it makes Catalans the world champions in all but name.

England star Bechara told League Express: “We’re still the best team in the world. We want to prove that year in, year out.

“It’s another title. We feed off these things. We love winning.

“We love competitive games and playing the sport. The best thing about it is when you get to win games and celebrate after.”

Catalans scored twelve tries – five each from Jérémy Bourson and Damien Doré plus scores by Bechara and the official player of the match, Arno Vargas – to run away from Wigan, and many of them were of the highest quality.

“We got ahead in the score but I guess that’s because we have some fast players and some of the kicks worked well for us,” added Dragons skipper Bechara.

“Everything seemed to come off for us and it was great to see. We really enjoy playing together as a team.

“There wasn’t that much individual play. It’s a team sport and we’ve got to keep doing that kind of thing.

“They’re our favourite tries, the ones that go through every single hand and even maybe come back to some hands.

“That means that we’re playing together as a team. It’s classic rugby and we love it.”

The Dragons are now setting their sights on retaining the Challenge Cup, which they won for the first time last season.

The competition begins with the Champions Trophy this Sunday at Manchester’s National Basketball Performance Centre, from which two teams will progress with Catalans and the five Super League sides to the quarter-final stage on the weekend of April 27-28.

“We can’t wait to defend that and prove ourselves again and make sure we get to the final, and hopefully play against a really good team like Wigan or Leeds or London,” said Bechara.

“There are a lot of competitive teams in the (English) league now, so I can’t wait.”

Wigan are also eyeing up the Challenge Cup after taking the positives from their defeat at Robin Park.

“I thought we were just as good as them for the large parts of the game,” said Warriors captain Declan Roberts.

“Forty points was the difference in the end and they scored six or seven tries off kicks. That tells you all you need to know.

“I’m really proud of the boys today, the way we stuck in there, the way we’ve gone about our work, the effort.”

“They’ve been the best domestic side for ten years or longer. I think being able to put in a showing like that against such a good team on that level, it just fills you with confidence for the year.

“That puts you in a good position to maybe go for a Challenge Cup.”

