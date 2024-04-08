Former Super League Man of Steel Danny Brough handed head-coaching role

FORMER Super League Man of Steel and Huddersfield Giants captain Danny Brough has been appointed coach of Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The 41-year-old will have another ex-Rugby League player, Ed Barber, alongside him as he plots a quick return to national-league level.

The Lockwood Park side made former Scotland international halfback Brough their defence coach in December as they sought an upturn in fortunes.

But after a dismal campaign in National Two North, one of three divisions at step four of the league system, they will play in Regional One North-East in 2024-25.

Brough, a three-time winner of the League Express Albert Goldthorpe Medal before retiring from Rugby League in 2021, when he was with Bradford after previously also playing for Dewsbury, York, Hull FC, Castleford and Wakefield, has a long association with the Huddersfield club.

He dusted off his boots to play a handful of games for their second and third teams this season before joining a first-team coaching set-up then led by Rob Anderson and director of rugby Neil Ryan.

Now he will work with ex-Dewsbury, Swinton and Halifax centre or backrower Barber and another of this season’s squad, prop Callum Thompson, with former club captain and backrower Nick Sharpe the new chair of rugby.

Brough was Man of Steel with the Giants in 2013, when he skippered them to the League Leaders’ Shield and made the Super League Dream Team (as he did in 2015).

He landed the Albert Goldthorpe Medal as a Wakefield player in 2008 and with Huddersfield in 2013 and 2014.

