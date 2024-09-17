Wedding of international star forced Samoa-England Test series to be delayed

THE wedding of Canterbury Bulldogs star Stephen Crichton forced Samoa’s Test series against England to be delayed by a week.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has claimed that the series – with the two games taking place in Wigan (Brick Community Stadium, Sunday 27 Oct) and Leeds (AMT Headingley Stadium, Saturday 2 Nov) – was pushed back a week to make room for Crichton’s nuptials.

The Herald has claimed: “Knowing most of the Samoan side will be at the wedding, including Panthers duo Brian To’o and Jarome Luai, and Roosters prop Spencer Leniu, officials asked organisers in England to push the two Tests back by a week otherwise the Samoans would struggle to field a team.”

Earlier this month, England head coach Shaun Wane named a 31-man performance squad ahead of the clashes in October and November.

England 31-man performance squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington Wolves), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Sydney Roosters).

At the time, Wane said: “I’m pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad as we look ahead to the end-of-season Test matches against Samoa.

“There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places.”

