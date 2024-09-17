14 to leave Hull FC at the end of the Super League season

HULL FC have confirmed their list of players who will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2024 Super League season this weekend.

As already announced, club legend Danny Houghton will retire from the sport after Saturday’s fixture against Catalans Dragons after a stellar 18-year career with the Black and Whites, departing as the club’s third highest appearance-maker of all-time.

Fellow back-to-back Challenge Cup winner Carlos Tuimavave, the club’s fourth highest overseas appearance maker of all-time, has also already announced his departure from the club.

Halfback Jake Trueman is also confirmed to be leaving the club, linking up with Wakefield Trinity in 2025.

Meanwhile, the club can also confirm the departure of several other first-team players at the end of the season with Liam Sutcliffe, Mitieli Vulikijapani, and Charlie Severs all heading for pastures new.

Sutcliffe has been a regular feature for the Black and Whites since joining from Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign, making 39 appearances and scoring 11 tries. He will be released from the remainder of his contract to take up an opportunity with another Super League club.

Mitieli Vulikijapani first joined the club in 2021 from the Armed Forces – the 30-year old Fijian international, has made 24 appearances for the club. He will depart following the conclusion of his contract.

Academy product Charlie Severs has made the decision to take some time away from the sport following the end of his current contract, having suffered consecutive shoulder injuries in recent years. He has made three senior appearances.

Young squad members Sully Medforth, Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson, and Macca Harman will also depart the club.

Loanees Tiaki Chan, King Vuniyayawa, Leon Ruan and Sam Eseh will all return to their parents clubs.

