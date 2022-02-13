Jack Welsby relishing responsibility in key St Helens role

Jack Welsby is relishing the responsibility of being St Helens’ fullback this season and he wants to compete for an England spot at the World Cup.

The 20-year-old is one of Super League’s top emerging talents, having followed up his famous Grand Final-winning try in 2020 with a place in the Dream Team last season at centre.

The departure of Lachlan Coote has presented Welsby with the number one jersey at Saints this season, and he made a fine start there last Thursday with an impressive display in their victory over Catalans Dragons, especially with current England captain Sam Tomkins playing in the same position for the Dragons.

“It’s the position I’ve grown up with and I think I have my best understanding of the game there,” said Welsby, adding that he wanted to be “as vocal as I can be” after the quieter life in the centres.

“It’s just part and parcel of the game as a fullback, manning your defence to be organised, getting it in the right shape and then calling the shots.

“Fullback is a third halfback, if you like, and I’m looking forward to taking it on this year.”

Welsby got the better of his idol Tomkins on the opening night. With a strong campaign this season he could be in competition with the Catalans man and Super League’s other top fullbacks for Shaun Wane’s World Cup squad.

“It’s not something I’ve given much thought to,” claimed Welsby.

“With the change of role in the team, I’ve just tried to knuckle down here and get my head into hard work in the pre-season.

“Any rewards will come off the back of the season I have.

“Will Pryce is moving to fullback this year, then you’ve got the likes of Jake Connor and Zak Hardaker.

“It’s going to be tough for positions there and I don’t envy Waney picking his team, but I’m going to be competing for it.”

