St Helens to investigate abuse allegations after Catalans Dragons match

St Helens have issued a club statement in response to allegations made against a section of the club’s supporters in their victory over Catalans Dragons.

The club wrote: “We are aware of an allegation made during our Betfred Super League victory over Catalans Dragons on Thursday night.

“As a club we take these allegations very seriously. We do not condone abuse of any kind.

“We have spoken to the family involved and have ensured them we are undertaking a thorough investigation based on the information that has been provided to us.

“We will make no further comment whilst these investigations are on-going.”

The issue arose when a mother alleged in a tweet that her seven-year-old son, who was wearing a Catalans top, was abused by a section of Saints fans, who wrongly assumed he was a French supporter of the Dragons.

