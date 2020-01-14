Wembley trail continues tonight!

Twenty-two amateur teams go into the draw this evening (Tuesday 14 January) for the second round of the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup.

The event will take place live on Paul Ogden’s show on BBC Radio Leeds at 6.30pm; ties will be played on the weekend of 25/26 January.

Sides involved are:

Ashton Bears

Barrow Island

Bentley

British Army

Distington

Great Britain Police

Ince Rose Bridge

Leigh Miners Rangers

Milford

Normanton Knights

Rochdale Mayfield

Sherwood Wolf Hunt

Siddal

Skirlaugh

Thornhill Trojans

Underbank Rangers

Upton

West Bank Bears

West Bowling

West Hull

Wigan St Patricks

York Acorn

First round results were:

Saturday 11 January 2020

Barrow Island 84 Rhondda Outlaws 6; British Army 26 Oulton Raiders 10; Distington 50 Bedford Tigers 10; Edinburgh Eagles 10 Ashton Bears 58; Featherstone Lions 12 West Bowling 24; Ince Rose Bridge 50 East Hull 10; Leigh Miners Rangers 28 Stanningley 26; Milford 47 Wigan St Judes 12; Pilkington Recs 18 West Hull 28; Rochdale Mayfield 32 London Chargers 12; Siddal 38 Saddleworth Rangers 0; Skirlaugh 8 Hunslet Club Parkside 6; Thornhill Trojans 22 Thatto Heath Crusaders 16; Underbank Rangers 22 Lock Lane 10; Upton 30 Jarrow Vikings 4; West Bank Bears 26 Royal Navy 24; Wigan St Patricks 30 Dewsbury Moor Maroons 14; York Acorn 36 Hammersmith Hills Hoists 14.

Sunday 12 January 2020

Great Britain Police 66 Torfaen Tigers 0; Normanton Knights 30 Longhorns 24; RAF 10 Bentley 18; Sherwood Wolf Hunt 26 Wests Warriors 24.

Second round survivors will be joined by Betfred League 1 sides in the third round, in early February.