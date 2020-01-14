Jamie Jones-Buchanan named new Leeds assistant coach – as Leeming suffers injury setback

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been appointed as Leeds Rhinos’ new assistant coach.

Jones-Buchanan retired at the end of last season after 20 years of services on the field.

He has now joined the coaching staff and will work alongside Richard Agar, while Featherstone head coach James Webster will act as part-time assistant alongside his role with Leeds’ dual-reg partner.

“The good thing about him is that when he does something he attacks it full gusto.

“He’ll need nurturing in some respects but he’s got a wealth of experience, a tremendous work ethic, the boys love him and he’s very good at putting himself in those situations because he’s done it for 20 years and has a deep understanding of the things we want him to work on.”

In other news, new signing Kruise Leeming will miss the start of the season with a knee injury.

The hooker was injured before Christmas but was expected to be fit for the start of the season.

However, he has suffered a setback and will now face a six-week recovery period.