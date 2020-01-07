Wembley trail starts on Saturday!

THE 2020 Coral Challenge Cup kicks off on Saturday with what promises to be a pulsating televised clash between two of the giants of the National Conference League.

The BBC will be present at the tie, between Skirlaugh and Hunslet Club Parkside, with Dave Woods providing live commentary from the 12.30pm kick-off on BBC Sport Online iPlayer.

Skirlaugh, who are currently in Division One, have a rich cup pedigree while Hunslet Club Parkside were NCL champions – with a 100 per cent winning record – in 2018.

The tie involving the RAF and Doncaster outfit Bentley will, meanwhile, be staged on Sunday 12 January (1.30pm) and the LeagueNet cameras will be present at Cranwell, Lincolnshire, for the game. Three other matches – Great Britain Police v Torfaen Tigers, Normanton Knights against Longhorns and Wests Warriors at Sherwood Wolf Hunt – have also been arranged for the Sabbath.

CORAL CHALLENGE CUP (ROUND ONE)

Saturday 11 January 2020: Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws; British Army v Oulton Raiders; Distington v Bedford Tigers; Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears; Featherstone Lions v West Bowling; Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull; Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley; Milford v Wigan St Judes; Pilkington Recs v West Hull; Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers; Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers; Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside; Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane; Upton v Jarrow Vikings; West Bank Bears v Royal Navy; Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons; York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Sunday 12 January 2020: Great Britain Police v Torfaen Tigers; Normanton Knights v Longhorns; RAF v Bentley; Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors.