Ian Watson reveals Super League’s best recruiters

Salford Head Coach Ian Watson believes both Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers are leading the way with their recruitment in the off season.

Watson, who led the Red Devils to their maiden Super League Grand Final last year, has been impressed by the Dragons’ halfback recruitment.

“I like what Catalans have done.

“With that one signing with James Maloney who is a proven winner. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do in Super League. He’s taken teams to Grand Finals. He’s just a born winner. They’ve taken Josh Drinkwater as well for his kicking game.

“Cas have done well too. George Griffin and Darrell Olpherts will make metres. They’ve been quiet, they’ve not gone for the superstars but for who they feel can add to them in areas they want.”

But it isn’t just Catalans and Castleford that have strengthened, according to Watson, the whole competition is looking strong ahead of the season.

“Most teams have strengthened. Warrington have added Gareth Widdop alongside Blake Austin and Wigan have brought in Jackson Hastings.

“Hull FC look like a great squad. The competition will be a lot stronger than last year.”