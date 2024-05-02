‘We’re going to get there’: Lachlan Miller’s determination to see Leeds Rhinos spine succeed

Leeds Rhinos fans may be frustrated that their club’s new-look spine hasn’t fully clicked into gear yet, but a key component of it, Lachlan Miller, insists that it will come good given time.

LEEDS RHINOS kicked off the 2024 season with an entirely new creative spine bristling with pace, experience and potential.

Dynamic Salford Red Devils duo Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft were renewing a partnership that had been so fruitful over the Pennines, and were complimented by the organisational skills of Matt Frawley, who had featured eight times for top eight Canberra Raiders in the 2023 NRL season.

Completing the new-look quartet was electric Australian Lachlan Miller, whose fleet-footed contributions for Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights had mouths watering at the prospect of when he could do in Super League.

But fusing together four new key players was never going to be an overnight transition for Rohan Smith and his coaching staff, even given the considerable sum of their parts.

At times they have shown glimpses of the attacking possibilities those Rhinos fans will have hoped for when the club’s squad numbers were finalised, threatening opposition teams from all over the field.

But there have undoubtedly been teething problems as well, something that had to be expected. When Rugby League World spoke to Miller, Leeds were on a weekend off due to their Challenge Cup exit to St Helens, and sat eighth in the early table after four wins from their opening seven matches.

Sections of that Rhinos support have been visibly frustrated by a sometimes clunky attack, on social media and the terraces. But their gifted 29-year-old fullback is confident that the quality quartet are close to clicking into gear as a unit.

Miller explained: “It was always going to be an adjustment for everyone. At the start we’ve been up and down – we’ve had some moments of amazing footy that would beat most teams in the comp, and moments when it’s not been there.

“It’s something we’re working really hard on; everyone is working on it. That spine is working on everything so that we can be our best together. All four of us hadn’t played footy together before and it’s a work in progress.”

That week off while the Challenge Cup quarter-finals were taking place could end up yielding a positive for the four Rhinos.

“Every session we have been working better together,” Miller continued. “We were disappointed to lose the Challenge Cup game against St Helens, but at the same time these things take time. Combinations take time, but we’re definitely going through all the reps together and once it all clicks we’ll see some good footy.”

Though the Rhinos are not yet where they want to be, Miller himself has relished his move to the northern hemisphere. He was only 12 months into a three-year contract at the Knights, but saw plenty of promise in a move to Leeds.

“Originally I had a chat with Rohan back when it all started,” Miller recalled. “The way he approaches the game and the way he wanted to play was really appealing to me. Then there was the history of the club dating back to all the glory years so it was a pretty easy choice.

“Back at home, Melbourne Storm had so many amazing years with the spine that they had, and Leeds had the same sort of team with the likes of Rob Burrow. I’d definitely seen a few of those games and it was an awesome legacy that they left. It was appealing to me to come across and try and build our own.”

Miller also consulted two former Rhinos involved at the Knights, including popular ex-hooker Danny Buderus.

“I spoke to Bedsy who’s a good fella and everything he said about the place was really good. Brian McDermott (now Newcastle assistant coach) had a pretty good history here too, and he said, to be honest it’s a terrible place. But he was joking and he had big things to say too, he said it’s a good place and a good club.

“It’s no different to any of the NRL clubs I’ve been at – it’s very professional and the facilities are top class. All the people involved at the club are awesome people – I’ve not met one person who I’ve thought isn’t a really good person. It’s a really good place for me and my family and ever since we got here on day one everyone’s been awesome.”

Miller, his wife and two young children have settled close to the club’s other overseas players in Headingley, and he is already relishing nights at the famous ground.

“Headingley is so different to back home,” he said. “We get big crowds back home but you don’t get the chanting and the drums, or the crowds where people are right on top of you. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s pretty lucky that we play at Headingley every second week. The other week at Castleford was really cool, it’s another ground that’s right on top of you. The fans here are awesome.”

Now Miller – who prior to joining Cronulla had represented Australia at the Olympics in Rugby Sevens – is hoping that his combinations with Ackers, Croft and Frawley can have those fans singing on a regular basis.

He added: “I’m still very new to Rugby League generally. I played when I was young but then went away to play sevens, and since I came back, every week I’ve been learning something new. At the moment the main thing I’m trying to do is whatever it is to be the best for the team, so my kick returns and transferring the ball back the best I can. It’s taken a while to find my feet and there’s still a way to go, but I’m really enjoying my footy and the way the team plays.

“For all of us, the firmer grounds coming will help. The combinations I’ve touched on with the spine, but also the team as a whole and the way we play. Once we find a rhythm in our game the footy will get better and better.

“At the moment we’re working through that and we’re really enjoying each other’s company which as a football team is a massive plus. We’ve got that right, and with the footy I’m sure we’re going to get there, it’s a matter of when not if.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 496 (May 2024)

