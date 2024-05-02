Huddersfield Giants assistant speaks on George King and Luke Yates speculation

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS assistant coach Luke Robinson has revealed that the West Yorkshire club are doing “everything” in their power to keep Luke Yates at the club.

Speculation has mounted this week that Warrington Wolves are keen to lure Yates to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, whilst the Giants have also been linked with a move for Hull KR prop George King.

Robinson has admitted that this “busy” time can throw up some awkward moments.

“It’s a really busy time and Watto’s (Ian Watson, Huddersfield head coach) door is a bit of a revolving door at the moment as one bloke walks in as another bloke walks out.

“It’s the same at every club because there are players you want to retain, players you want to bring in and players you’ve probably not made your mind up on.

“It’s a little bit awkward because you don’t know if certain players are going to come to you and if you need to retain other players.

“It makes it a little bit tricky and a little bit taxing at times for the head coach but it’s the same for everybody.”

On the Yates speculation, in particular, Robinson said: “He’s an exceptional player but he’s not only a really good player but he’s a really good bloke as well.

“At this time of year, good players will get linked to other clubs when their contract is up. I’d expect clubs to be coming in and making a play for someone of his quality, his personality and the way he goes about his business.

“It would be great for us if he stays. We’ll try everything in our power to keep him.

“He’s well-liked within the group and brings 100 per cent effort, not only in games but training. He trains the house down and plays in that manner.

“He’s a really important part of our team. We’d love to have him stay. We’d be gutted if he went but unfortunately that’s rugby. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.”

On the speculation surrounding George King, Robinson replied: “That’s probably above my pay scale.

“What I can say about him is he’s a really good rugby league player.

“We had his brother (Toby King) here and he was a top bloke. If he’s anything like his brother, he’ll be a really good fella too.

“He tries really hard and puts his best foot forward each and every week. He’s definitely a player that would make anybody’s squad better.”

