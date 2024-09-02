‘We’re still in the race’: Steve McNamara defiant amid Catalans Dragons slide

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Steve McNamara is remaining an eternal optimist despite an appalling injury list in his squad and a 26-18 home defeat to Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Les Dracs have dropped out of Super League’s top six but McNamara isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

He said: “We’re still in the race. We’ve just got to win our next games and if we do that we’re in with a chance.

“There are a lot of twists and turns to come but the reality is that we have to get into top six form if we’re going to do it.

“We’ve got to go and win three games and we’ll see where it takes us.

“We haven’t been in top-six form but our performances in the early stages of the season have given us a chance to still be in the fight for the top six.

“We were seven from eight at the start of the season and we’re trying to get back in that form but we’re lacking a bit in confidence and personnel.

“We’re not sure who will or won’t be back next week. Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum and Tom Johnstone are among the unknowns but we’ll definitely have Tariq Sims back from suspension.

“It’s been a costly suspension for us but he’s back and then we might have Jordan Abdull or Tom, Sam or Reimis Smith who was a big drop-out yesterday morning before the Wigan game.

“He just felt tight in the hamstrings and I didn’t want to risk him and Jarrod Wallace who is another potential for next week.

“We’ll be ready to go next Saturday and we’re working with what’s there.”

Catalans travel to Salford Red Devils this coming weekend followed by a home fixture against London Broncos then Hull FC away on the final day of the regular season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast