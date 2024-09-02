Huddersfield Giants coach rues ‘harsh’ Fenton Rogers red card in St Helens defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS suffered a 10-18 defeat to St Helens on Sunday in a match that turned on a red card shown just before half-time.

Huddersfield’s Fenton Rogers was dismissed for a high tackle on Tee Ritson when his side were 10-6 ahead.

The second half saw Saints score twelve unanswered points as they made use of the extra player advantage to secure two vital points heading into the final three games of the season.

And while St Helens did have Noah Stephens sinbinned for a professional foul nine minutes from the end, they were able to hang on to secure the win.

“It was a game that was there for the taking. We gave ourselves too much to do at the end, but we fought hard. I can’t ask for more effort from the players,” said Giants interim coach Luke Robinson.

On the red card for Rogers, Robinson added: “He’s devastated. I haven’t seen it yet, but the playing group thought it was harsh.

“The analyst who looked at it thinks it was probably a yellow card as there was contact with the head.

“We could have still won the game with twelve men but our management of it was abysmal. We were coughing up possession over and over again.

“The way we started the second half, we gave ourselves no chance, completing at 47 percent.”

