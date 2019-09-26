West Wales Raiders player suspended following failed drugs test

Morgan Jefferies, a former player of West Wales Raiders, has been suspended from all sport for four years following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV).

Jefferies tested positive for drostanolone and its metabolite 2α-methyl-5α-androstan-3α-ol-17-one; and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, following an in-competition test in the aftermath of West Wales’ game with London Skolars on February 23rd.

UKAD’s Chief Executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: “It is always concerning when an athlete is found to have a prohibited substance in their system, but when more than one substance is found, or substances are found on multiple occasions, it is of particular alarm.

“All athletes, at all levels of sport, must be aware of the principle of strict liability. If they are in any doubt, especially around things like supplements and medications, it is always advised to check the products on websites such as Informed Sport and Global DRO, or to seek professional, medical advice.”

The period of ineligibility shall apply from 23 February 2019 until midnight on 22 February 2023.