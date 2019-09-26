Hull KR sign Bradford scoring sensation Ethan Ryan

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the signing of Ethan Ryan on a two-year deal from Bradford.

With a career return of 89 tries in 98 games, the 23-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the best finishers in the country during his time with the Bulls.

An Ireland international, Ryan joins Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Jordan Abdull in joining the club ahead of 2020.

“When I arrived at the stadium, the move started to sink in and I’m really excited to be a part of something new.

“It is another step up for me, being in the Super League. It is something that I have never done before but I can’t wait to get stuck into pre-season.

“I was with Bradford for four years and I had a great time there. There were some highs and lows there, but this is a fresh start for me across the next two years.”